Q3 2022 KLDiscovery Inc Earnings Call Transcript





Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript

E D I T E D V E R S I O N



KLDI.PK - KLDiscovery Inc

Q3 2022 KLDiscovery Inc Earnings Call

Nov 10, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* >>Dawn Wilson - CFO

* >>Christopher Weiler - CEO



=====================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Brent, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the KLDiscovery Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to turn today's call over to Dawn Wilson, Chief Financial Officer of KLDiscovery. Please go ahead.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

>>Dawn Wilson - CFO, [2]

----------------------------------------------------------------------------