Q4 2022 KLDiscovery Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 16, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

KLDiscovery Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call.



Dawn M. Wilson - KLDiscovery Inc. - CFO



Thank you, operator. Welcome to KLDiscovery's Q4 and Full Year 2022 Conference Call. Today's call contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements due to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are described in more detail in our earnings press release issued yesterday and filings with the SEC. KLDiscovery undertakes no obligation to amend, update or clarify these forward-looking statements made as of today, unless required by law.



During this call, we will also present non-GAAP financial measures, such as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, which were not prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures to the non-GAAP