Q1 2020 Deep Down Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Morning, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Deep Down's First Quarter 2020 Conference Call. During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen only mode. After the speakers' remarks, you will be invited to participate in a question-and-answer session. As a reminder, this call is being recorded today, Tuesday, May 12, 2020, a detailed disclaimer related to Deep Down forward-looking statements is included in the press release issued Monday afternoon and filed with the SEC.



It is also available on the company's website deepdowninc.com or upon request, a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used in the press release and on today's call is included in our press release and on our website. Listeners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Deep Down also undertakes no obligation to revise any of this looked forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date made. At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to CEO, Charles Njuguna.



