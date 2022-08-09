Q2 2022 Deep Down Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Deep Down's first quarter 2022 conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded today, Tuesday, August 8, 2022.



A detailed disclaimer related to Deep Down's forward-looking statements is included in the press release issued Monday afternoon and filed with the SEC. It is also available on the company's website, koilenergy.com or upon request.



A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used in the press release and on today's call is included in the press release and on the website. Listeners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Deep Down also undertakes no obligation to revise any of its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date made.



At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to CEO, Charles Njuguna. Please go ahead.



Charles Njuguna - Deep Down Inc. - President, CEO, CFO & Director



Thanks, Gary. Good