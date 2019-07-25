Half Year 2019 Klepierre SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello and welcome to the Klepierre's Half Year Earnings 2019 Call. Please note the call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I'd now like to hand over to Jean-Marc Jestin to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Jean-March Jestin - KlÃ©pierre SA-Chairman of the Executive Board



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. I'm Jean-Marc Jestin, Chairman of the Klepierre Executive Board; and I'm happy to be here with Jean-Michel Gault, Deputy CEO to present Klepierre first half 2019 earnings. In this presentation, we've got about 5 topics. First, I will say a few words about our strategy, which, in our view, explain why we keep processing modest earnings in a fast-changing environment, after which I will go over the highlights of the first half and cover our operational performances. And then Jean-Michel will present our financial in details.



But first a few words about the current environment and how we are navigating in it, because it can (inaudible) some pricing that