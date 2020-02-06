Full Year 2019 Klepierre SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Jean-March Jestin - KlÃ©pierre SA-Chairman of the Executive Board



Good morning, everyone. I'm very pleased to welcome you today with Jean-Michel for the 2019 full year earnings of KlÃ©pierre. We will make a short presentation and we will leave the floor to the questions.



So starting with the presentation.



I would like to make a statement that 2019 has been an additional year where we have keep on executing our strategy, which we believe is a winning strategy in retail environment, which is transforming. And this is a year where we have posted robust results. And the cash flow net -- sorry, the net current cash flow per share is growing by 6.7% to EUR 2.82. And this is the outcome of a strategy that we have started 5 or 6 years ago. And 3 pillars of this strategy are very clear to us. The first one is to focus on preeminent assets in large cities and large catchment area, and we'll come back on that.



The second one is to have a platform where the teams are customer-centric, and I would say also, customer-focused or even obsessed