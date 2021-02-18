Full Year 2020 Klepierre SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 18, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Jean-March Jestin, CEO of KlÃ©pierre



Jean-March Jestin - KlÃ©pierre SA-Chairman of the Executive Board



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us this morning. I am happy to be here with Jean-Michel Gault, our CFO; and BeÃ±at Ortega, our Chief Operating Officer, to present KlÃ©pierre's 2020 full year earnings.



2020 has been a challenging year for the company, our colleagues and communities where we serve. Our company has not been immune to the exceptional health situation we have known. Due to lockdown orders placed on them, our malls have been closed several times in almost all geographies for an aggregate amount of more than 2 months. This is the equivalent of 660,000 trading days for our