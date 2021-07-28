Half Year 2021 Klepierre SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to KlÃ©pierre First Half 2021 Earnings Presentation. My name is Molly, and I will be your coordinator for today's call. Please note that this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand you over to your host, Mr. Jean-March Jestin, Chairman of the Executive Board, will be accompanied by Jean-Michel Gault, CFO; and Benat Ortega, Chief Executive -- Chief Operating Officer, to begin today's conference.



Jean-March Jestin - KlÃ©pierre SA-Chairman of the Executive Board



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us this morning. The first half of the year has been challenging. New lockdowns all over Europe hampered our operations and forced our retailers to temporarily close their stores for a total of 2.5 months. Once again, I am proud on the way we adapted to this situation and continue to serve our stakeholders the best we could with up-to-date health protocols and support for our retailers. And I would like to pay a special tribute to KlÃ©pierre staff