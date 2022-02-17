Full Year 2021 Klepierre SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us this morning. We had a very busy and productive Q4, which ended a very successful year. 2021 has been challenging with most European governments implementing multiple trading restrictions to contain the outbreak of COVID-19. Our retailer stores have been closed for 2.5 months on average.



I am proud of our resilience and the rebound we already noticed, notably supported by our unique operational and financial fundamentals. Before going through the main highlights of the year, I would like to pay a special tribute to KlÃ©pierre's team, all my