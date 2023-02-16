Full Year 2022 Klepierre SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the KlÃ©pierre full year earnings conference call presented by Jean-March Jestin, Chairman of the Executive Board; and Stephane Tortajada, CFO. Please go ahead, gentlemen.



Stephane Tortajada - KlÃ©pierre-CFO&Member of the Executive Board



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us this morning. I'm pleased to report KlÃ©pierre 2022 full year earnings. Despite external headwinds characterized by the very uncertain geopolitical situation in Ukraine and a volatile macroeconomic environment with high inflationary pressure and rising interest rates, we had a very successful year and our business continued to grow.



Before going through the numbers, I would like to highlight our remarkable achievements in delivering on the Act for Good CSR strategy. For the third year in a row, KlÃ©pierre ranked at top of the Global Retail Listed, Europe Retail, Europe Retail Listed and Europe Listed categories with a