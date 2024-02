Full Year 2022 Klepierre SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Stephane Tortajada - Klépierre-CFO&Member of the Executive Board



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us this morning. I'm pleased to report Klépierre 2022 full year earnings. Despite external headwinds characterized by the very uncertain geopolitical situation in Ukraine and a volatile macroeconomic environment with high inflationary pressure and rising interest rates, we had a very successful year and our business continued to grow.



Before going through the numbers, I would like to highlight our remarkable achievements in delivering on the Act for Good CSR strategy. For the third year in a row, Klépierre ranked at top of the Global Retail Listed, Europe Retail, Europe Retail Listed and Europe Listed categories with a