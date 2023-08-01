Half Year 2023 Klepierre SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Klepierre's half year financial results.



I now hand over to Mr. Jean-Marc Jestin, Chairman of the Executive Board; and Stephane Tortajada, CFO, who will lead you through this call. Sir, Please go ahead.



Jean-Marc Jestin - KlÃ©pierre-Chairman of the Executive Board



(foreign language) Good evening, everyone, and thank you for listening to us tonight. I'm pleased with Stephane to report Klepierre 2023 first half earnings. Although this period marked by high inflation and monetary tightening, Klepierre has delivered a very strong set of results.



First, we continued to grow at a sustained pace and posted a better-than-expected performance, generating EUR 1.21 of net current cash flow per share or a remarkable 7.4% growth year-on-year.



Over the period, we carefully managed our expenses, especially our cost of debt that remained contained at 1.4%, thanks to a very high level of hedging. As a result, we are raising our 2023 full year guidance and now expect