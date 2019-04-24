Q1 2019 Kambi Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2019 / 08:45AM GMT

Kristian NylÃ©n - Kambi Group plc - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to Kambi's First Quarter Results Presentation. I am Kristian NylÃ©n, Chief Executive, and joining me is our CFO, David Canyon. Please turn to Slide 2.



In a moment, I will give you a brief overview of what was among another strong quarter for Kambi, after which, David will take you through the numbers. I will then speak about the quarter in a little bit more depth including further U.S. expansion and new product launch.



But first, on Slide 3, let's give an introduction to Kambi. Kambi is a premium turnkey sports betting service offered on multiple channels including web, mobile and retail. Our service is managed from an in-house developed platform, which has been continuously developed over the last decade. The platform, together, with more than 700 highly skilled staff, forms the foundation of our service. The Kambi Sportsbook consists of multiple elements from front-end user interface and open APIs through to odds compiling, customer intelligence and risk management enabling our customers to offer their