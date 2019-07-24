Q2 2019 Kambi Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2019 / 08:45AM GMT

Kristian NylÃ©n - Kambi Group plc - CEO



Good morning and welcome to Kambi's second quarter result presentation. I am Kristian NylÃ©n, Chief Executive, and joining me is our CFO, David Kenyon.



Please turn to Slide 2. In a moment, I will give you a brief overview of what was another good quarter for Kambi, after which David will take you through the numbers. I will then speak about the quarter in a little bit more depth, including a new customer signing and the market launches.



But first, on Slide 3, let me give you a brief introduction to Kambi. Kambi is a premium turnkey sports betting service offered on multiple channels, including web, mobile and retail. Our service is managed from an in-house developed platform, which has been continuously developed over the last decade. The platform, together with more than 750 highly skilled staff,