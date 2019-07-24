Jul 24, 2019 / 08:45AM GMT
Operator
Kristian NylÃ©n - Kambi Group plc - CEO
Good morning and welcome to Kambi's second quarter result presentation. I am Kristian NylÃ©n, Chief Executive, and joining me is our CFO, David Kenyon.
Please turn to Slide 2. In a moment, I will give you a brief overview of what was another good quarter for Kambi, after which David will take you through the numbers. I will then speak about the quarter in a little bit more depth, including a new customer signing and the market launches.
But first, on Slide 3, let me give you a brief introduction to Kambi. Kambi is a premium turnkey sports betting service offered on multiple channels, including web, mobile and retail. Our service is managed from an in-house developed platform, which has been continuously developed over the last decade. The platform, together with more than 750 highly skilled staff,
Q2 2019 Kambi Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 24, 2019 / 08:45AM GMT
