Q4 2019 Kambi Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 12, 2020 / 09:45AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Kambi Group Q4 report 2019. Today, I'm pleased to present Kristian NylÃ©n, CEO; and David Kenyon, CFO. (Operator Instructions) Speakers, please begin.



Kristian NylÃ©n - Kambi Group plc - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to Kambi's fourth quarter results presentation.



Please turn to Slide 2. Today, I'm going to give a brief look at 2019 as a whole before focusing on Q4, after which David will take you through the financial performance. I will then speak about the quarter in more detail.



But first, on Slide 3. Let me give you a brief introduction to Kambi. Kambi is the industry's trusted and independent sports betting supplier. Our multichannel service is managed through an in-house-developed platform, which has been continuously developed over the last decade. The platform, together with more than 850 skilled staffs, forms the foundation of our service. The Kambi Sportsbook consists of multiple elements, from front-end user interface and open APIs through to odds compiling, customer