Feb 12, 2020 / 09:45AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Kambi Group Q4 report 2019. Today, I'm pleased to present Kristian NylÃ©n, CEO; and David Kenyon, CFO. (Operator Instructions) Speakers, please begin.
Kristian NylÃ©n - Kambi Group plc - CEO
Good morning, and welcome to Kambi's fourth quarter results presentation.
Please turn to Slide 2. Today, I'm going to give a brief look at 2019 as a whole before focusing on Q4, after which David will take you through the financial performance. I will then speak about the quarter in more detail.
But first, on Slide 3. Let me give you a brief introduction to Kambi. Kambi is the industry's trusted and independent sports betting supplier. Our multichannel service is managed through an in-house-developed platform, which has been continuously developed over the last decade. The platform, together with more than 850 skilled staffs, forms the foundation of our service. The Kambi Sportsbook consists of multiple elements, from front-end user interface and open APIs through to odds compiling, customer
Q4 2019 Kambi Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 12, 2020 / 09:45AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...