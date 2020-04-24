Q1 2020 Kambi Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2020 / 08:45AM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to Kambi's first quarter result presentation. Please turn to Slide 2. I'll begin with a brief overview of Q1, after which David will take you through our financial performance. I will then speak about the quarter in a little bit more depth including our response to the pandemic.



But first, on Slide 3, let me give you a brief introduction to Kambi. Kambi is the industry's trusted and independent sports betting supplier. Our multichannel service is managed through an in-house-developed platform, which has been continuously developed over the last decade. The platform, together with more than 850 highly skilled staff, forms the foundation of our service. The Kambi Sportsbook consists of a multiple elements from front-end user interface and open APIs through to odds compiling, customer intelligence and risk