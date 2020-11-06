Q3 2020 Kambi Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2020 / 09:45AM GMT

Kristian Nylen - Kambi Group plc - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to Kambi's third quarter result presentation. I am Kristian Nylen, Chief Executive, and joining me is our CFO, David Kenyon. Please turn to Slide 2.



I will begin with a brief overview of what was a record Q3, after which David will take you through the financial performance. I will then speak about the quarter in a little bit more depth and also a few updates from Q4 so far. But first, on Slide 3, let me give you a brief introduction to Kambi.



Kambi is the industry's trusted and independent sports betting supplier. Our multichannel services managed through an in-house developed platform, which has been continuously developed over the last decade. The platform, together with 860 highly skilled staff forms the foundation of our service. The Kambi Sportsbook consists of multiple elements from front-end user interface and open APIs, through to odds compiling, customer intelligence and risk management, enabling our customers to offer their players a tailored and leading sportsbook experience from Day 1.



On to Slide 4.