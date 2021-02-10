Q4 2020 Kambi Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2021 / 09:45AM GMT

Kristian Nylen - Kambi Group plc - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to Kambi's Fourth Quarter Results Presentation. I am Kristian Nylen, Chief Executive; and joining me is our CFO, David Kenyon.



Please turn to Slide 2. I will begin with a brief overview of what was another record quarter, after which David will take you through our financial performance. I will then speak about the quarter in a little bit more depth and give you a few updates from the year so far. But first, on Slide 3, let me give you a brief introduction to Kambi.



Kambi is industry's trusted and independent sports betting supplier. Our multi-channel service is managed through an in-house developed platform, which has been continually developed over a decade. The platform, together with more than 850 skilled staff, forms the foundation of our