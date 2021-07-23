Q2 2021 Kambi Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2021 / 08:45AM GMT

Kristian Nylen - Kambi Group plc - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to Kambi's Q2 Quarter Report Presentation. I am Kristian Nylen, and with me is our CFO, David Kenyon.



Let me go through the agenda for today. I will start talking a little bit about the highlights, David will turn the picture. And then I will hand over to David to go through the financial highlights, and then I will come back and talk a little bit about strategy update, the Euro-Canadian opportunity, and then we'll have Q&A.



So let's go to the financial highlights, please. This was a really, really strong quarter again. We had revenues of EUR 42.8 million with an operating margin of 39%. We have net cash rising to EUR 84.5 million. So we're very, very pleased with the numbers. The one number we probably would have been hoping for slightly better, and we'll come back to it when we talk about the euro, is the turnover. But in general, a very, very strong quarter, which we are very, very pleased with.



We increased our U.S. REIT with online launches across 4 different states, of which we did 3 launches in 5 days