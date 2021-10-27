Q3 2021 Kambi Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2021 / 08:45AM GMT

Kristian Nylen - Kambi Group plc - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to our third quarter presentation. I am Kristian Nylen, and joining me is our CFO, David Kenyon.



So I will first give you a brief overview of the third quarter, and then Dave will come in and talk about the financial performance. And then I'm coming back and talk a little bit more in depth about the third quarter.



So to the highlights. I think we had a great third quarter. Very strong performance, with EUR 41.6 million in revenue, which is a 48% uplift on last year. For the full first 9 months, we're up 80% from last year. Very pleased with all numbers, and David will, of course, go through them more later on.



During the quarter, we also acquired Abios, which helps us transforming our sports betting also into an esports provider. With Abios, I think we have a great addition to the team, and I will talk more about it later.



During the quarter, we also expanded with -- our partner network with 2 new signings in BetCity in Netherlands and Island Luck in Bahamas. And of course, I will talk more about that