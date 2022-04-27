Q1 2022 Kambi Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2022 / 08:45AM GMT

Mia Nordlander - Kambi Group plc - Head of IR



Good morning, everyone. My name is Mia Nordlander, I am Senior Vice President, Investor Relations at Kambi Group. Today, I have with me Kristian Nylen, our CEO; and David Kenyon, our CFO, who will start today with presenting the quarter.



Thereafter, we will have time for questions. You can either call in through the telephone conference or send them directly to me through the web chats.



So once again, very welcome, and over to you, Kristian.



Kristian Nylen - Kambi Group plc - CEO



Thank you, Mia, and good morning. I will start with a brief overview of our first quarter, after which David will take over and go through the financial performance. And then I will come back and speak more about the quarter in a little bit more depth.



I forgot to shoot agenda here. So the quarter, I would say that overall, we are very pleased with the quarter and I think we have a very strong financial performance yet again with a 25% operator turnover growth if you exclude the DraftKings' numbers from last year