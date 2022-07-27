Q2 2022 Kambi Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2022 / 08:45AM GMT

Mia Nordlander - Kambi Group plc - Head of IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Kambi's Q2 2022 Report Presentation. My name is Mia Nordlander, I am Senior Vice President, Investor Relations; and today I have our CEO, Kristian Nylen; and CFO, David Kenyon, with me. They will present the quarter for you and thereafter we will have time for questions. (Operator Instructions)



So over to you, Kristian. Please present the quarter for us.



Kristian Nylen - Kambi Group plc - CEO



Thank you, Mia, and good morning. So today I'm planning to go through the highlights first and then hand over to David to run through all the numbers, and then I come back and talk more about the Q2 in detail.



So the highlights, I would say we had a very robust financial performance against the very demanding 2021 comparatives. A tough comps, I think first of all last year it was European Championship. And normally we would have expected a World Cup this year, but that is moved to December. So the sporting calendar is quite slow this summer. We also don't have the same