Q3 2022 Kambi Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2022 / 08:45AM GMT
Mia Nordlander - Kambi Group plc - Head of IR
Good morning, everyone. We are here today to present our Q3 2022 report presentation. And today, with me, I have our CEO, Kristian Nylen; and our CFO, David Kenyon. We will start to present the quarter and after the presentation, you are very welcome to send your questions through the website or we can also call in to ask them here. So once again, we welcome and over to you, Kristian.
Kristian Nylen - Kambi Group plc - CEO
Thank you, Mia. So yes, good morning, everyone. I will begin with a brief overview. Turn to the next slide, please. After which, David will go through the financial performance and after that, I will go in a little bit more depth on the quarter before we're taking some questions.
So highlights of the quarter. First of all, I am quite pleased with 12% operator turnover growth during the quarter. Q3 is notoriously a very weak quarter over year, very little sports going on, especially since we started in the U.S., it has become even higher seasonality impact since the 2 big sports, the
