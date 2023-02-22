Q4 2022 Kambi Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2023 / 09:45AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the conference call. (Operator Instructions)



Now, I will hand the conference over to the speakers. Please go ahead. (Operator Instructions)



Mia Nordlander - Kambi Group plc - Head of IR



So hello, everyone, and very welcome to Kambi's Q4 2022 Report. My name is Mia Nordlander, and I'm Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. And I am here today with our CEO, Kristian Nylen; and our CFO, David Kenyon. Today, we will start -- here I am starting presenting results for the quarter, and thereafter, you will be able to ask questions. You can either call in and ask them through the telephone or send them to me in the web.



So once again very welcome, and over to you, Kristian.



Kristian Nylen - Kambi Group plc - CEO



Thank you, Mia, and good morning. I will start with some highlights from the quarter, and then I will hand over to David to go through the financial highlights. And then I will come back, talk a little bit about Kambi 2022 and more specifically about the quarter. And then we, of