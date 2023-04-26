Q1 2023 Kambi Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2023 / 08:45AM GMT

Mia Nordlander - Kambi Group plc - SVP of IR



Good morning, everyone, and very welcome to Kambi's Q1 2023 Report Presentation. My name is Mia Nordlander, and I am Senior Vice President, Investor Relations here. And today, we will start to hear our CEO, Kristian Nylen, talking about the quarter, followed by our CFO, David Kenyon. Thereafter, we will have time for questions. So you can either call into us and ask them here or send them to me through the chat in the web.



So once again, very welcome to the presentation and over to you, Kristian.



Kristian Nylen - Kambi Group plc - CEO



Thank you, Mia. So yes, I will talk you very briefly through about the highlights, and then I will hand over to David, and then I will come back and talk more about the quarter in depth. So this quarter, we are having a very busy sporting calendar with a couple of top events, the playoffs in American football and especially with Super Bowl and March Madness. I will talk more about that later. But we are very pleased with the product we are able to produce for these top events