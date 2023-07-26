Q2 2023 Kambi Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2023 / 08:45AM GMT

Mia Nordlander - Kambi Group plc - SVP of IR



Good morning, everyone, and very welcome to Kambi's Q2 2023 Report. My name is Mia Nordlander and I am Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. And I am here today with our CEO, Kristian Nylen; and our CFO, David Kenyon. Today, we will start to hear our CEO, Kristian to talk about the highlights, followed by our CFO, David, talking about our financial highlights. Then Kristian will come back on the stage and talk about commercial and strategic updates, and then we will have questions. So if you have any questions, you can either call to us here or send them in the text chat box and I will read them for you.



So once again, very welcome to our presentation. And over to you, Kristian.



Kristian Nylen - Kambi Group plc - CEO



Thank you, Mia. So yes, good morning, everyone. I think this time, overall, we are very pleased with the quarter. We have achieved a lot of what we hoped for, and I will talk more about that later. But first, results. Strong revenue growth, 24%. Very pleased with that and of course very much