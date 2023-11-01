Q3 2023 Kambi Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2023 / 09:45AM GMT

Mia Nordlander - Kambi Group plc - SVP of IR



Good morning, very welcome to Kambi's Q3 2023 report. My name is Mia Nordlander, I am Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. And I'm here with our CEO, Kristian Nylen; and our CFO, David Kenyon. Today, you will hear David and Kristian talk about the quarter, and then we will have time for questions. You can either call them into the studio here or send them directly in the web. So once again, very welcome, and over to you, Kristian.



Kristian Nylen - Kambi Group plc - CEO



Thank you, Mia, and Good morning. Yes, I will go through the highlights quickly and then I will hand over to David, who will go through the financial highlights, and then I will come back and give you some more meat on the commercial and strategic updates and the summary, and then we'll do Q&A. So first quarter, as usual, in Q3, it's quite a slow quarter when it comes to sporting events, of course. But nevertheless, we have a revenue growth of 15%. It's boosted to some extent by certain nonrecurring fees, but David will go through in more