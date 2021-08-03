Half Year 2021 Komercni Banka as Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Jakub CernÃ½ - KomercnÃ­banka - a.s. - Head of IR



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. We are now complete on KB side, so let me welcome you to the presentation of the results of Komercni banka for the first half and for the second quarter of 2021. It is 3rd of August, 2021. Let me remind you that this call is being recorded.



Our speakers today will be Jan Juchelka, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Komercni banka; Jiri Sperl, Chief Financial Officer; and Didier Colin, Chief Risk Officer. Also with us today are Jitka Haubova, Chief Operating Officer; Margus Simson, Chief Digitalization Officer; and Miroslav Hirsl, Head of Retail Banking. We will begin with the presentation slides, which will be followed by a questions-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions)



So that's it from me for the introduction, and now I would like to ask the CEO, Jan Juchelka, to begin with the presentation. Thank you.



Jan Juchelka - KomercnÃ­banka - a.s. - Chairman of the Board & CEO



Hello, and good afternoon,