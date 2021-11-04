Q3 2021 Komercni Banka as Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Jakub CernÃ½ - KomercnÃbanka - a.s. - Head of IR
Okay. Good afternoon, everyone. Let me welcome you to the presentation of the results of KomercnÃ banka for first 9 months of 2021, this time also with an update on deliveries in the implementation of KB Change 2025 strategic plan. It is 4th of November 2021. Let me remind you that this call is being recorded.
We are going to have the full Management Board today with us. So our speakers today will be Jan Juchelka, Chairman of the Board and CEO of KomercnÃ banka. He will be followed by JirÃ Å perl, Chief Financial Officer; Didier Colin, Chief Risk Officer; Miroslav Hirsl, Head of Retail Banking; David Formanek, Head of Corporate and Investment Banking; Jitka HaubovÃ¡, Chief Operating Officer; and Margus Simson, Chief Digitalization Officer.
As usually, we will begin with the presentation, which then will be followed by a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions) Of course, there will be an opportunity to ask questions later.
So now I would like to hand over to the CEO, Jan Juchelka. Thank
