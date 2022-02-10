Full Year 2021 Komercni Banka as Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Jakub CernÃ½ - KomercnÃ­banka - a.s. - Head of IR



So good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the presentation of the results of Komercni Banca for fourth quarter and full year 2021. Let me start with the housekeeping stuff. So this call is being recorded. It's 10th of February 2022, 14 p.m. CT. This session will consist of a presentation part and then we will have the opportunity to ask questions, so please wait with your questions until this later part.



The presentation will be held by Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jan Juchelka, followed by Chief Financial Officer, Jiri Sperl, and Chief Risk Officer, Mr. Didier Colin. We have also with us and you will have opportunity to ask questions also to Miroslav Hirsl for Retail Banking, David Formanek for corporate investment banking, Jitka Haubova for operations and ESG topics, and Margus Simson for digitalization.



So thanks again. I'm handing over to Jan Juchelka (inaudible) start.



Jan Juchelka - KomercnÃ­banka - a.s. - Chairman of the Board & CEO