Q1 2022 Komercni Banka as Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Jakub CernÃ½ - KomercnÃ­banka - a.s. - Head of IR



Okay. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Presentation of the Results of Komercni banka for the First Quarter of 2022. Today, it's the 5th of May 2022. Please let me remind you that this call is being recorded. Our speakers today will be Mr. Jan Juchelka, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Komercni banka. He will be followed by JirÃ­ Å perl, Chief Financial Officer; and Didier Colin, Chief Risk Officer. Also with us today are Mr. Miroslav Hirsl, Head of Retail Banking; Mr. David Formanek, Head of Corporate and Investment Banking; and Mr. Margus Simson, Chief Digitalization Officer, if in case you will have questions for them later.



So as usually, we will start with the presentation part, which will be followed later by a questions-and-answer session. So I have now muted your microphones, and I would like to ask you to keep your mics muted for the presentation part. Of course, then I will ask you to pose your questions later on.



So that's it from me for the beginning. And now I would like to hand