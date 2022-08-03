Q2 2022 Komercni Banka as Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



So hello, and good morning and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the presentation of Komercni banka's First Half and Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Business Results. Today, it is 3rd of August 2022. Please note that this call is being recorded.



Our speakers today will be Mr. Jan Juchelka, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Komercni banka followed by Mr. Jiri Sperl, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Didier Colin, Chief Risk Officer. With us today are we also have Jitka Haubova, Chief Operating Officer; Miroslav Hirsl, Head of Retail Banking with Formanek, Head of Corporate and Investment Banking; and Margus Simson, Chief Digitalization Officer, in case you wish to ask them some questions later on.



So as usually, we will begin with the presentation of the results which will be followed by a question and answer session. (Operator Instructions)



So thank you. That's it from me for now. And I'd like to hand over to the CEO, Jan Juchelka. Thank you.



Jan Juchelka - KomercnÃ­banka - a.s. - Chairman of the Board &