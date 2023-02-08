Q4 2022 Komercni Banka as Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

So good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Let me welcome you to the presentation of the results of Komercni banka for full year and fourth quarter of 2022. It's the 8th of February 2023 today. Please note that this call is being recorded.



Our speakers today will be Jan Juchelka, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Komercni banka; Jiri Sperl, Chief Financial Officer; and Didier Colin, Chief Risk Officer. Together with us today, we have also Jitka Haubova, Chief Operating Officer; Miroslav Hirsl, Head of Retail Banking; and Margus Simson, Chief Digitalization Officer. You will have working questions to them as well, of course.



Jan Juchelka - Komercnibanka - a.s. - Chairman of the Board & CEO



