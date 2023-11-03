Q3 2023 Komercni Banka as Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

Jakub CernÃ½ - KomercnÃ­banka - a.s. - Head of IR



So, good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Let me welcome you to the presentation of the results of Komercni Banka for 9 months and third quarter of 2023. It is 3rd of November 2023 today. Please note that this call is being recorded.



Our speakers today will be Jan Juchelka, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Komercni Banka; Jiri Sperl, Chief Financial Officer; and Didier Colin, Chief Risk Officer. Standing by, in case you have questions for them are also; Jitka Haubova, Chief Operating Officer; Miroslav Hirsl, Head of Retail Banking; David Formanek, Head of Corporate and Investment Banking; and Margus Simson, Chief Digitalization Officer.



Jan Juchelka - KomercnÃ­