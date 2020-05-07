Q1 2020 Killam Apartment REIT Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Sylvie and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Killam Apartment REIT First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Mr. Philip Fraser, President and CEO, you may begin the conference.



Philip D. Fraser - Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust - President, CEO & Executive Trustee



Hello. And thank you for joining Killam Apartment REIT's Q1 2020 conference call. I'm here today with Robert Richardson, Executive Vice President; Dale Noseworthy, Chief Financial Officer; Erin Cleveland, Senior Vice President of Finance; and Nancy Alexander, Vice President of Investor Relations and Sustainability. Slides to accompany today's call are available on the Investor Relations section of our website under Events and Presentations.



I will now ask Nancy to read our cautionary statement.



Nancy Alexander - Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust - VP of IR & Sustainability



Thanks, Phil