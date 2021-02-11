Q4 2020 Killam Apartment REIT Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Q4 2020 Year-end Financial Results Conference call. (Operator Instructions) Also note that this call is being recorded on Thursday, February 11, 2021.



And I would like to turn the conference over to Philip Fraser. Please go ahead.



Philip D. Fraser - Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust - President, CEO & Executive Trustee



Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for joining Killam Apartment REIT's Q4 and Year-end 2020 Conference Call. I'm here today with Robert Richardson, Executive Vice President; Dale Noseworthy, Chief Financial Officer; Erin Cleveland, Senior Vice President of Finance; and Nancy Alexander, Vice President of Investor Relations and Sustainability.



Slides to accompany today's call are available on the Investor Relations section of our website under Events and Presentations.



I will now ask Nancy to read our cautionary statement.



Nancy Alexander - Killam Apartment Real Estate