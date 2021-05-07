Killam Apartment REIT Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 07, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Annual General Meeting of Unitholders of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on Friday, May 7, 2021.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Philip Fraser, President and CEO. Please go ahead.



Philip D. Fraser - Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust - President, CEO & Executive Trustee



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Killam Apartment REIT's 2021 Annual Meeting of Unitholders. My name is Philip Fraser, and I am pleased to chair this year's annual meeting. In order to ensure that the meeting covers the required business in an effective manner, we have prearranged with unitholders and proxy holders to move and to second certain of the motions of business.



I welcome all guests attending by webcast, but note that only registered unitholders and duly appointed proxy holders physically present at the meeting are entitled to vote on the matters before the meeting. The meeting of unitholders of