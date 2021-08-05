Q2 2021 Killam Apartment REIT Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Philip D. Fraser - Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust - President, CEO & Executive Trustee



Thank you. Good morning and thank you for joining Killam Apartment REIT's Q2 2021 conference call. I am here today with Robert Richardson, Executive Vice President; Dale Noseworthy, Chief Financial Officer; and Aaron Cleveland, Senior Vice President of Finance; and Nancy Alexander, Vice President of Investor Relations and Sustainability.



Slides to accompany today's call are available on the Investor Relations section of our website under Events and Presentations. I will now ask Nancy to read our cautionary statement.



Nancy Alexander - Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust - VP