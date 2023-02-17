Feb 17, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Q4 2022 Year-End Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on Friday, February 17, 2023.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Philip Fraser, President and CEO. Please go ahead.
Philip D. Fraser - Killam Apartment REIT - President, CEO & Executive Trustee
Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for joining Killam Apartment REIT's Q4 2022 year-end financial results conference call. I am here today with Robert Richardson, Executive Vice President; Dale Noseworthy, Chief Financial Officer; and Erin Cleveland, Senior Vice President of Finance. Slides to accompany today's call are available on the Investor Relations section of our website under Events and Presentations.
I will now ask Erin to read our cautionary statement.
Erin Cleveland - Killam Apartment REIT - SVP of Finance
Thank you, Philip. This presentation may contain forward-looking
Q4 2022 Killam Apartment REIT Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 17, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...