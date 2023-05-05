Killam Apartment REIT Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 05, 2023 / NTS GMT

Philip D. Fraser - Killam Apartment REIT - President, CEO & Executive Trustee



Good morning, everyone. My name is Philip Fraser, and I am pleased to chair this year's Annual Meeting of Unitholders.



Welcome to Killam's Apartment REIT 2023 Annual Meeting of Unitholders. This is our 23rd annual meeting of unitholders, and we are broadcasting live via webcast with unitholders attending both virtually and in person. In order to ensure that the meeting covers the required business in an effective manner, we have prearranged with unitholders and proxy holders to move into second the motions of business. We welcome all guests attending by webcast, but note that only registered unitholders duly appointed proxy holders physically present at the meeting are entitled to vote on matters before the meeting. Meeting of unitholders of Killam Apartment REIT will now come to order. Sense of the meeting, I will ask Ron Barron to act as Secretary of the meeting. Thank you.



First item of business will be the appointment of a scrutineer. I will ask Colleen Nielsen Computershare Investment Services, Inc. of