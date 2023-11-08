Q3 2023 Killam Apartment REIT Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

This call is being recorded on November 8, 2023. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Philip Fraser, President and CEO.



Philip D. Fraser - Killam Apartment REIT - President, CEO & Executive Trustee



Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for joining Killam Apartment REIT's Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. I am here today with Robert Richardson, Executive Vice President; Dale Noseworthy, Chief Financial Officer; and Erin Cleveland, Senior Vice President of Finance. Slides to accompany today's call are available on the Investor Relations section of our website under Events and Presentations. I will now ask Erin to read our cautionary statement.



Erin Cleveland - Killam Apartment REIT - SVP of Finance



Thank you, Philip. This presentation may contain forward-looking statements with respect to Killam Apartment REIT