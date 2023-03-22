Full Year 2022 Kenmare Resources PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 22, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Michael Carvill - Kenmare Resources PLC - Managing Director



Thank you very much. Welcome, everyone, to Kenmare Resources 2022 results presentation. I'm Michael Carvill. I'm the Managing Director of the company. If I could just -- turn to page or slide 3, I'm joined in the room here with Tom Hickey and Ben Baxter, Finance Director and Chief Operations Officer of Kenmare. Tom is going -- I'm going to make some introductory remarks. Tom is going to give a financial review and then an operations review. I'll give you an update on the market and some comments on the outlook.



Also with us are Jeremy Dibb Corporate Development and IR Manager and Cillian Murphy, Marketing manager, who can help if we have specific questions on the market after the