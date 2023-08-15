Half Year 2023 Kenmare Resources PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2023 / 07:58AM GMT

Michael Carvill - Kenmare Resources PLC - Managing Director, Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. It's Michael Carvill speaking and welcome to Kenmore's 2023 H1 results presentation. I'll Just flip to page 3, I'm going to make a short introduction today, the main body of this presentation is the financial review by Tom Hickey and then Baxter, our COO, will give an operations review and Cillian Murphy, our marketing manager will give a market update. And finally, I'll make a few concluding remarks and then we will be up for question.



Turning to Slide 4. And I expect that most of the people who are on this call are pretty aware of Kenmare. But just to recap, just a few of the high points of the