Kenmare Resources PLC Private Investor Webinar Transcript

Aug 17, 2023

Alex Schlich - Yellowstone Advisory - Moderator



welcome to the latest Yellowstone Advisory webinar with Kenmare Resources, who released their record half year results on August 15.



We're delighted to have with us today, Michael Carvill, Managing Director; Tom Hickey, Finance Director; and Ben Baxter, the Chief Operations Officer.



I'm now going to hand over to Michael to start the presentation.



Michael Carvill - Kenmare Resources plc - MD



For our existing shareholders, they probably know about Kenmare anyway. But just to reiterate for people who are new to the story, Kenamre is the world's largest supplier of the titanium dioxide mineral, ilmenite, which is the main titanium-bearing mineral that's found in the world and that is used in industry for the production



For our existing shareholders, they probably know about Kenmare anyway. But just to reiterate for people who are new to the story, Kenamre is the world's largest supplier of the titanium dioxide mineral, ilmenite, which is the main titanium-bearing mineral that's found in the world and that is used in industry for the production