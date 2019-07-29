Q1 2020 Komatsu Ltd Earnings Net Conference Transcript

Jul 29, 2019 / NTS GMT

Takeshi Horikoshi - Komatsu Ltd. - CFO



Hello. This is Takeshi Horikoshi, CFO. I will explain the business results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019.



First, on Page 4, I will explain the highlights for the first 3-month period of fiscal year 2019. Foreign exchange rates were JPY 110 to $1, JPY 123.2 to the euro and JPY 16.2 to the renminbi. Compared to the corresponding period a year ago, the yen was weaker against the dollar and stronger against the euro and renminbi. Although, it is not mentioned here, the yen was also stronger against the Australian dollar, South African rand as well as the Russian ruble. Fiscal year 2019 Q1 consolidated net sales declined by 5.6% from the corresponding period a year ago to JPY 609.7 billion. Operating income declined by 22.2% to JPY 74.7 billion. The operating income ratio was 12.3%, down 2.6 points. Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd. declined by 24.6% to JPY 47.4 billion. Consolidated net sales decreased due to sales volume decline and negative FX impact. Operating income decreased due to sales volume decline and difference in regional mix.



