Preliminary 2018 Knorr Bremse AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Preliminary Financial Report Fiscal Year 2018 of Knorr-Bremse AG. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions). May I now hand you over to Mr. Klaus Deller, CEO, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead, sir.



Klaus Deller;CEO -



Thank you, [Mr. Stephanik] and welcome, everyone, to Knorr-Bremse's Preliminary Full Year 2018 Results Call. I'm Klaus Deller, CEO of the company. With me is my colleague, Ralph Heuwing, our CFO, who will take you through the detailed financials after I have finished. I hope you all have in front of you our full year results presentation, which has been published this morning on our Investor Relations website. I will run you through the first few slides, which give you a brief overview of the operational and financial highlights during the past year. Ralph Heuwing will then give you a more detailed perspective on the financial performance of our company. At the end, I will explain our guidance for 2019, wrap up and open the floor