Preliminary Q4 2020 Knorr Bremse AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 04, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Andreas Spitzauer - Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR



My name is Andreas Spitzauer, and I'm Head of Investor Relations of Knorr-Bremse. I want to welcome you to Knorr-Bremse's webcast and conference call for the full year preliminary results for 2020. The webcast as well as the conference call will be recorded and are later available on our home page, www.knorr-bremse.com, in the Investor Relations section. Here, you can find today's presentation and later a transcript of the call.



It is now my pleasure to hand over to Dr. Jan Michael Mrosik, our CEO; and Frank Markus Weber, our CFO. Please go ahead, Dr. Mrosik.



Jan Michael Mrosik - Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft - Chairman of the Executive Board



Thank you, Andreas. Before I start with the formal presentation today, I would first like to talk about a tragic incident that happened last week. With the deepest sadness, we had to inform you that Mr. Heinz Hermann Thiele passed away unexpectedly at the age of 79 surrounded by