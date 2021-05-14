Q1 2021 Knorr Bremse AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Andreas Spitzauer - Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR



Good afternoon as well as good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Andreas Spitzauer, Head of Investor Relations of Knorr-Bremse. I want to welcome you to Knorr-Bremse's Conference Call for the First Quarter 2021 Results. Webcast and conference call will be recorded and are available on our homepage, www.knorr-bremse.com, in the Investor Relations section. Here, you can find today's presentation, and later, a transcript of the call.



It is now my pleasure to hand over to Dr. Jan Michael Mrosik, our CEO; and Frank Markus Weber, our CFO. Please go ahead, Dr. Mrosik.



Jan Michael Mrosik - Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft - Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO



Yes. Thank you very much, and I would like to welcome everybody to our conference call today. I really appreciate you joining us, and I hope that you and your families in these very difficult and unusual times remain healthy and safe.



Today's call is