Q2 2021 Knorr Bremse AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Knorr-Bremse AG's conference call to the second quarter financial results. At our customers' request this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



May I now hand you over to Andreas Spitzauer, Head of Investor Relations of Knorr-Bremse, who will lead you through this conference today. Please go ahead, sir.



Andreas Spitzauer - Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon as well as good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Andreas Spitzauer, Head of Investor Relations of Knorr-Bremse AG. I want to welcome you to Knorr-Bremse's conference call for the second quarter results of 2021. Webcast and conference call will be recorded, and they are available on our homepage www.knorr-bremse.com in the Investor Relations section. Here, you can find today's presentation and later a transcript of the call.



It is now my pleasure to hand over the call to Dr. Jan Michael Mrosik, our CEO; and Frank