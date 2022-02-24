Preliminary Q4 2021 Knorr Bremse AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Knorr-Bremse Full Year and Q4 2021 Telephone Conference with the CEO, Jan Mrosik; and CFO, Frank Weber. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



May I now hand you over to Andreas Spitzauer, Head of Investor Relations, who will lead you for this conference. Please go ahead.



Andreas Spitzauer - Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon as well as good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Andreas Spitzauer, Head of Investor Relations of Knorr-Bremse AG. I want to welcome you to Knorr-Bremse's conference call for the preliminary results of full year 2021. Today is Dr. Jan Mrosik, our CEO; and Frank Markus Weber, CFO, will present the results of Knorr-Bremse followed by a Q&A session.



The conference call will be recorded and is available on our home page, www.knorr-bremse.com in the Investor Relations section. Here, you can find today's presentation,