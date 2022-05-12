Q1 2022 Knorr Bremse AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Q1 2022 Conference Call of Knorr-Bremse AG. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Andreas Spitzauer, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Andreas Spitzauer - Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon as well as good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Andreas Spitzauer, Head of Investor Relations of Knorr-Bremse AG. I want to welcome you to Knorr-Bremse's conference call for the Q1 '22 results. Today, Frank Weber, our CEO; and Bernd Spies, Head of CVS, will present the results of Knorr-Bremse followed by a Q&A session, which will be also joined by Dr. Jurgen Wilder, Head of the RVS division.



The conference call will be recorded and is available on our homepage, www.knorr-bremse.com in the Investor Relations section. Here, you can find today's presentation and later a transcript of the call.



It is now my pleasure to hand over to